Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.42). Syros Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYRS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 111,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 842,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.81. 451,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $297.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

