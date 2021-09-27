Zacks: Analysts Anticipate N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.74 Million

Equities analysts forecast that N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) will announce sales of $86.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for N-able’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.80 million and the lowest is $86.68 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that N-able will report full-year sales of $344.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $344.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $392.05 million, with estimates ranging from $389.10 million to $395.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for N-able.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NABL. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on N-able in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on N-able in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on N-able in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, N-able presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NABL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,933. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.88. N-able has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on N-able (NABL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.