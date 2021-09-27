Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will announce $204.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.52 million and the lowest is $200.80 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $202.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $833.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $840.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $951.87 million, with estimates ranging from $927.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million.

KTOS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 8,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,593 shares of company stock worth $3,222,212. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 706,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,912. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.