Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Announce $3.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings of $2.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $15.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $16.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.55 to $17.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.29. 1,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,064. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $93.19 and a 1 year high of $253.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,207,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.