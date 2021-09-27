Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Post $0.32 EPS

Analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $41.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.25 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 137,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.