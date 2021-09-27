Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,606 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,076 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $125.52 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

