Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

YRI stock opened at C$5.00 on Monday. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.00 and a twelve month high of C$8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 23.36.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YRI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cormark reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 target price on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.10.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.