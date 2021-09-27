Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
YRI stock opened at C$5.00 on Monday. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.00 and a twelve month high of C$8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 23.36.
Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.