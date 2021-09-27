YAM V3 (YAM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.11 Million

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and $4.11 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YAM V3 has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00055597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00127181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00043750 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,931,136 coins and its circulating supply is 12,548,338 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

