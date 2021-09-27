Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $7.66

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $7.44. Yalla Group shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 19,990 shares changing hands.

YALA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 127.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 115,076 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the second quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

