Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $7.66

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $7.44. Yalla Group shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 19,990 shares changing hands.
YALA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06.
About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.
