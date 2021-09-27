Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,473,000 after acquiring an additional 700,182 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,730,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,739,000 after acquiring an additional 99,171 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,153,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,844,000 after acquiring an additional 665,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

NEM stock opened at $53.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.