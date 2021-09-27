Xponance Inc. Purchases 18,082 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 127.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.61.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $87.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.37.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

