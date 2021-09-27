Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE:HUBS opened at $732.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.62 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.80 and a 1-year high of $736.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $655.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,346 shares of company stock worth $16,279,162. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. Citigroup boosted their price target on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.73.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.