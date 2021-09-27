Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,137 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.04.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $36.90 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

