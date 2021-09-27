Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,667,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Okta by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Okta by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Okta by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,220,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $253.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $199.08 and a one year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,312 shares of company stock worth $53,948,479 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

