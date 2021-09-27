Xponance Inc. Acquires 75,120 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 144.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,120 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after buying an additional 2,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,006,000 after purchasing an additional 887,087 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 39.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after buying an additional 367,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $25.40 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Raymond James increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

