Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,029 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $245.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.59 and a 200 day moving average of $266.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

