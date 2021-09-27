Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,939 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RH by 17.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in RH by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in RH by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in RH by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH stock opened at $686.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $687.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.94. RH has a fifty-two week low of $330.64 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

