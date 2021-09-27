XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Shares Up 10.3%

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) shares shot up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.83. 52,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,488,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XL. Canaccord Genuity downgraded XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research downgraded XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $950.48 million, a PE ratio of 328.66 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in XL Fleet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in XL Fleet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XL Fleet by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,745,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after buying an additional 742,836 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in XL Fleet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in XL Fleet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

XL Fleet Company Profile (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

