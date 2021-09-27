Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.81

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.81 and last traded at $78.59, with a volume of 3691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.75.

Separately, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,980,000 after buying an additional 723,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after acquiring an additional 247,403 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $223,410,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,464,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,155,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,425,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,265,000 after purchasing an additional 240,934 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

