Worthington Industries (WOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th. Analysts expect Worthington Industries to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Worthington Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WOR stock opened at $53.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50.

In other news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,497,468.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,497 shares of company stock worth $766,542. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Worthington Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Worthington Industries worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

