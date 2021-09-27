WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Shares in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 100.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

