WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $137,000 Investment in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $358,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 676,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 244,258 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.32. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

