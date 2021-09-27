WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 130,712 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 310,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 63,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,238,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 71,694 shares in the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAST stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.72.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $424.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

