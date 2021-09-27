WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 222.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 65,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,060,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after buying an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 17.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 131,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,887 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 11.8% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 169,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRT shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

BRT stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $347.38 million, a P/E ratio of -37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. On average, research analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

