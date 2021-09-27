William C. Rhodes III Sells 4,500 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William C. Rhodes III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AutoZone alerts:

On Tuesday, June 29th, William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88.

AZO stock opened at $1,694.83 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,704.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,603.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,501.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $30.93 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,651.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.