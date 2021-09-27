Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

WCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.20.

WCP opened at C$6.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.24. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.18 and a 52-week high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 22.44%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,488,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,791,589.04. Insiders bought a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $193,450 in the last quarter.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

