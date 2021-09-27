Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $51.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

