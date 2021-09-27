Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,429 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $37.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

