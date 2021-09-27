Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.52.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

