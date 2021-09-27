WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

WELL has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.72.

WELL stock opened at C$7.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -55.53. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$6.16 and a one year high of C$9.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.63.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

