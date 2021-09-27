Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TC Energy (TRP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TC Energy (TSE: TRP):

9/23/2021 – TC Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$77.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$77.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – TC Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/21/2021 – TC Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$74.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$63.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – TC Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$75.00.

8/20/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$67.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$63.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$67.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – TC Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a C$66.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – TC Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$63.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – TC Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$74.00 price target on the stock.

TC Energy stock opened at C$62.88 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$50.61 and a one year high of C$65.44. The stock has a market cap of C$61.56 billion and a PE ratio of 30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.89.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.344974 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total transaction of C$100,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at C$146,731.14. Also, Director James Eckert purchased 1,643 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and sold 11,465 shares valued at $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

