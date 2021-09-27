Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GT Biopharma (GTBP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS: GTBP):

9/22/2021 – GT Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

9/17/2021 – GT Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

9/16/2021 – GT Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

9/14/2021 – GT Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GTBP stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 171,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,217. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.34.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. On average, research analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GT Biopharma by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

