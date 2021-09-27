Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GT Biopharma (GTBP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS: GTBP):
- 9/22/2021 – GT Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/17/2021 – GT Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/16/2021 – GT Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.
- 9/14/2021 – GT Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of GTBP stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 171,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,217. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.34.
GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. On average, research analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).
