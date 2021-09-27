WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,113 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC opened at $90.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.76.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Mizuho raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

