WaykiChain (WICC) Hits Market Cap of $25.04 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 27th. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $25.04 million and $6.14 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00055423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00127502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00043654 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WICC is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

