Waters (NYSE:WAT) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $375.83 and last traded at $378.30. 5,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 372,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $393.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.30.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,036,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Waters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,249,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 3.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,517,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

