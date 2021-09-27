Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Holdings Raised by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $176.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.77. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $126.80 and a 52-week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

