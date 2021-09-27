Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 235 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 235 price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 278 price objective on Volvo in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a SEK 175 price objective on Volvo in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 236.67.

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

