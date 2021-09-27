Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €220.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €309.00 ($363.53) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($354.12) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €268.86 ($316.30).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 stock opened at €189.38 ($222.80) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €200.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €214.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.