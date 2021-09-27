Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIVE opened at $2.44 on Friday. Viveve Medical has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 295.82% and a negative return on equity of 109.68%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Viveve Medical during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viveve Medical (VIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.