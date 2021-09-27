Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Shares Gap Up to $6.32

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $7.48. Vinco Ventures shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 379,258 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 78,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

