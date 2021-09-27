Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Shares Gap Up to $6.32

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $7.48. Vinco Ventures shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 379,258 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90.
Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.
About Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)
Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.
