Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VERI. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritone currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of VERI opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $841.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 3.19. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.60.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritone during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Veritone by 147.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

