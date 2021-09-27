VEREIT, Inc. (VER) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.462 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

VEREIT has decreased its dividend payment by 30.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. VEREIT has a dividend payout ratio of 133.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect VEREIT to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

NYSE:VER opened at $46.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

