Veles Price Hits $0.0362 on Major Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Veles coin can now be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veles has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a market cap of $46,627.14 and approximately $9.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,535.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.88 or 0.07065200 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.93 or 0.00348984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.80 or 0.01157209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00108096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.33 or 0.00558927 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.77 or 0.00555334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.36 or 0.00297147 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,872 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,366 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.