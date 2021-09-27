Vega Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $32.13 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.55 or 0.00045173 BTC on major exchanges. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $32.13 million and $18.86 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00054960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00125145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00043428 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,007 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

