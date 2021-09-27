Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $53,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 57.1% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $299.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.22.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total value of $508,401.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.