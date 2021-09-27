Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) is Blair William & Co. IL’s 6th Largest Position

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,850,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 2.0% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $575,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $6.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $293.72. 4,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,560. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.22.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

