VAULT (VAULT) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. VAULT has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $1,337.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for about $5.14 or 0.00011952 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VAULT has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00065452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00101062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00142247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,867.53 or 0.99770004 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.21 or 0.06889598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.26 or 0.00747695 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,139 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

