Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by BTIG Research in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE VAPO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,226. Vapotherm has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $38.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $657.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of -1.60.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $50,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,996 shares of company stock valued at $887,539 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

