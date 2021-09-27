Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,791,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,108,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $455,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $80.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.21. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $82.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

