Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,302 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $175,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $158.26 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

